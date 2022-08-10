 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former NFL star charged in domestic incident at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY — Police charged a former NFL standout Frank Gore with simple assault after a domestic incident at a casino.

At 8:11 a.m. July 31, officers were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute. They arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, speaking with hotel security.

The woman did not exhibit signs of injury, and complaints were not filed at the time, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Gore played in the NFL for 16 season and played for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New Jersey Jets. Gore retired from the league in June 2022. 

However, an ensuing investigation resulted in charges against Gore, 39, of Southwest Ranches, Florida.

Gore was issued a summons pending court, police said.

