Former Atlantic County man indicted in attempt to hire hitman to murder 14-year-old

CAMDEN — While under investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for child pornography-related offenses, a former county resident paid $20,000 in Bitcoin to have a 14-year-old murdered, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Wednesday.

John Michael Musbach, 31, of Haddonfield, Camden County, was charged with one count of murder-for-hire and will be scheduled for an arraignment at a later date, Honig said in a statement.

In the summer of 2015, Musbach began communicating via an internet relay chat website with his victim, who was 13 at the time.

Musbach began using those conversations to request and receive sexually explicit videos and photographs of the victim and to send to the victim sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself, Honig said.

In September 2015, the victim’s parents discovered the nature of Musbach’s communications with the victim and notified law enforcement in New York, where the victim lived, Honig said.

Officers began investigating Musbach’s conduct and called him to notify him he was under investigation for his online sexual contact with the victim and that he was to stay away from the victim, Honig said.