Former Atlantic County man indicted in attempt to hire hitman to murder 14-year-old
Former Atlantic County man indicted in attempt to hire hitman to murder 14-year-old

Federal Court in Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden

 Nicholas Huba

CAMDEN — While under investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for child pornography-related offenses, a former county resident paid $20,000 in Bitcoin to have a 14-year-old murdered, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Wednesday.

John Michael Musbach, 31, of Haddonfield, Camden County, was charged with one count of murder-for-hire and will be scheduled for an arraignment at a later date, Honig said in a statement.

In the summer of 2015, Musbach began communicating via an internet relay chat website with his victim, who was 13 at the time.

Musbach began using those conversations to request and receive sexually explicit videos and photographs of the victim and to send to the victim sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself, Honig said.

In September 2015, the victim’s parents discovered the nature of Musbach’s communications with the victim and notified law enforcement in New York, where the victim lived, Honig said.

Officers began investigating Musbach’s conduct and called him to notify him he was under investigation for his online sexual contact with the victim and that he was to stay away from the victim, Honig said.

Upon identifying Musbach as a resident of Atlantic County, New York authorities reached out to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, which continued the investigation, Honig said.

On March 31, 2016, officers from the Prosecutor's Office arrested Musbach on child pornography charges and executed a search warrant at his home in Galloway Township, Honig said.

Authorities seized Musbach’s cellphone and his business laptop provided to him by his then-employer, a cloud hosting company, Honig said.

Musbach admitted to having sent sexually explicit images and videos of himself to the victim and having requested and received sexually explicit images and videos from the victim, all while knowing the victim was 13, Honig said.

On Oct. 11, 2017, Musbach pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child by sexual contact and was sentenced Feb. 9, 2018, by a New Jersey Superior Court judge to a two-year suspended sentence with parole supervision for life, Honig said.

In 2019, a cooperating informant began providing law enforcement with messages between Musbach and a murder-for-hire website that purported to offer contract killings or other acts of violence in return for payment in cryptocurrency, Honig said.

Those messages revealed that in May 2016, Musbach attempted to arrange a murder-for-hire through the website, Honig said.

Musbach asked whether a 14-year-old was too young to target, and upon hearing that the age was not a problem, paid approximately 40 Bitcoin, or $20,000, for the hit, Honig said.

Musbach repeatedly messaged the website’s administrator following up on the hit and asking when it would occur, Honig said. When pressed for an additional $5,000 to secure the hit, Musbach eventually sought to cancel and asked for a refund of his $20,000, she said.

The website’s administrator then revealed the site was a scam and threatened to reveal Musbach’s information to law enforcement, Honig said.

Agents were able to confirm Musbach’s identity through several means, including linking him to the same screen name he used to communicate with the murder-for-hire website and by tracing the flow of money from Musbach’s bank account to the purchase of Bitcoin used to pay for the hit, Honig said.

The charge of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of the greater of $250,000, twice the gross profits to Musbach or twice the gross losses to the victim of his offense, Honig said.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

