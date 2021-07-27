Former Atlantic City school substitute and state caseworker sentenced for child exploitation

CAMDEN — A former Atlantic City substitute teacher and state Department of Children and Families caseworker was sentenced to 20 years and one month in federal prison and supervised release for the remainder of his life Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to the exploitation of a young boy who was in his care.
Kayan Frazier, 29, told Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez in U.S. District Court that he accepted responsibility for his actions and apologized to those he hurt.
“I plan for myself to get treatment and continue to help the community I’m now a part of in the prison system, and also do better with my life,” Frazier said. “I apologize to anyone I’ve hurt, and I do stand here remorseful.”
Frazier pleaded guilty in February to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography. He was first set to be sentenced June 8. That sentencing was delayed until July 7, which was then delayed until Tuesday.
Frazier’s attorney, Lisa Evans Lewis, assistant federal public defender, asked the judge for leniency given he had been in prison for two years, the last of which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and has sought treatment while in prison. She said he also has supported others in their treatment.
Frazier had been working for DCF’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency for two years when he was arrested in April 2019 following a search of his home that police say yielded more than 1,000 images of child pornography.
Before he began working for the state, Frazier was a substitute teacher between 2015 and 2017 at the Pennsylvania Avenue School, where his cousin, La’Quetta Small, served as principal. In early 2017, Small filed a complaint against Frazier with DCF’s Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit after learning he was having inappropriate contact with a student at the school.
DCF found that Frazier allowed a 9-year-old boy to visit him at his home and sleep in his bed, but the boy did not disclose to investigators any sexual contact. Frazier also denied inappropriate conduct except that he let the boy sleep in his bed. He claimed to be a mentor for the boy and referred to him as “son.”
Frazier was fired from his position in the district but shortly thereafter was hired by DCF.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office began investigating Frazier in January 2019 following the receipt of a tip that Frazier had uploaded images of child sexual abuse to the social media website Tumblr in 2018.
During the sentencing hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Diana Vondra Carrig detailed the circumstances around Frazier’s arrest to the judge, asking for 25 years in prison and a lifetime of parole.
“This was an extraordinarily serious offense. It involved the manufacturing and production of child pornography over a long period of time and the sexual abuse of a minor that happened for more than two years,” Carrig said. “We believe that Mr. Frazier poses a danger to the community and the victim and his family.”
She said Frazier saw a child who was vulnerable and preyed upon him by acting as a father figure for his own sexual gratification. Once he was fired from his teaching position, Carrig said Frazier was not deterred but instead emboldened to continue his abuse of the minor. Carrig said that when Frazier was hired by DCF it was like “the fox being put in charge of the hen house.”
She said Frazier tried to normalize the abuse by telling the boy the abuse was “what boy cousins do with each other.”
“He threatened to kill the minor child’s grandmother if the child told anybody about the abuse,” Carrig said. “To this day, the child is terrified of Mr. Frazier and Mr. Frazier’s family members.”
Carrig said federal investigators found proof that Frazier was attempting to “catfish” other children online. She said the victim would be seeking restitution.
Rodriguez said the restitution hearing would be scheduled at a later time.
The judge waived several fines for Frazier due to his financial circumstances but ordered him to pay a $100 fine. Rodriguez said Frazier also must register as a sex offender wherever he lives and submit to computer monitoring, mental health treatment and sex offense treatment, in addition to other stipulations. He suggested Frazier be imprisoned outside New Jersey for safety reasons due to the notoriety of the case.
A civil action filed by the minor boy's mother against Frazier, Small, then-Superintendent Paul Spaventa, the Atlantic City Board of Education and Small’s husband, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., is pending in federal court.
Last week, it was confirmed that the Atlantic City Board of Education received a grand jury subpoena from the official corruption unit of the State Police regarding Frazier.
