Former Atlantic City resident found guilty for his role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — A former Atlantic City man who filmed himself breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was found guilty for his involvement in the riot, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

James D. Rahm Jr., 63, of Philadelphia, was found guilty Thursday of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, and four related misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Rahm was arrested in Philadelphia on Feb. 5, 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas F. Hogan returned the verdict after a trial in which Rahm and the prosecutor agreed upon specified facts regarding his actions, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 18, at which time Rahm faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge, and a total statutory maximum of three additional years on the misdemeanor charges.

A federal judge will sentence Rahm after weighing the Federal Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Rahm is the latest from South Jersey to be found guilty for his involvement in the riot, in which a mob devoted to former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol during a joint session to certify the 2020 election results in favor of President Joe Biden.

Since the riot, the U.S. Attorney's Office said on Thursday more than 880 people have been arrested in nearly every state and charged with offenses tied to the insurrection. Over 270 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Rahm was represented in the case by Leigh Skipper, who could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

According to the agreed-upon facts between the defense and prosecution, Rahm illegally entered Capitol grounds after the pro-Trump mob broke through police lines on the building's east side.

Rahm climbed steps and joined the mob outside the East Rotunda doors. During the attack, Rahm filmed a video, in which he said, “We broke the door down. We’re going in," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rahm also said, “I think we stopped the vote,” which drew cheers from other rioters, the stipulated facts said.

Court records in Rahm's case show that by 2:20 p.m. both the House and Senate were evacuated of Congressional members. By about 2:43 p.m., Rahm entered through the East Rotunda doors carrying a flag, where he filmed another video in which he said, “We’re in. We’re taking our (expletive) house back. We’re here.” He moved through Statuary Hall and other non-public areas before exiting the building at approximately 2:53 p.m., the stipulated facts say.

Rahm’s son, James III, also took part in the insurrection and was arrested on March 18, 2021, in Northfield, after authorities were informed that he posted videos on Snapchat of himself inside the Capitol on that day.

Rahm III was indicted on Feb. 24 and arraigned on April 14, at which time he pleaded not guilty to all counts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office's website.

A status conference was set for Sept. 20, and Rahm III remains on personal recognizance, the website says.