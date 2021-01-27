 Skip to main content
Former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's sentencing hearing underway
Former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's sentencing hearing underway

Gilliam

Former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam leaves federal court Oct. 3, 2019, after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges, having admitted to stealing money from a youth basketball program he ran.

 DAVID DANZIS / Staff Writer

CAMDEN — The sentencing hear of former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who pleaded guilty in 2019 to defrauding a youth basketball organization, has started in federal court in Camden. 

Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence Gilliam, 50, to a prison term of 15 to 21 months plus three years of supervised release. The government is also seeking full restitution of the $86,790 in contributions to the AC Starz program given “under the false pretense that the contributions were for the team’s basketball-related activities and school supplies for underprivileged children,” according to court documents.

Gilliam pleaded guilty Oct. 3, 2019, to a charge of wire fraud and resigned later the same day as mayor. Marty Small Sr. succeeded him.

Gilliam is accused of stealing money from AC Starz, a youth basketball program he co-founded. Gilliam used the money for personal expenses, the government charged, including high-end clothing, trips and meals unrelated to the operation of a youth basketball team. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

