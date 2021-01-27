Former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam to be sentenced Thursday

Former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam leaves federal court Oct. 3, 2019, after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges, having admitted to stealing money from a youth basketball program he ran.
DAVID DANZIS / Staff Writer
Press staff reports
CAMDEN — Former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who pleaded guilty in 2019 to defrauding a youth basketball organization, is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence Gilliam, 50, to a prison term of 15 to 21 months plus three years of supervised release. The government is also seeking full restitution of the $86,790 in contributions to the AC Starz program given “under the false pretense that the contributions were for the team’s basketball-related activities and school supplies for underprivileged children,” according to court documents.
Gilliam pleaded guilty Oct. 3, 2019, to a charge of wire fraud and resigned later the same day as mayor. Marty Small Sr. succeeded him.
He is accused of stealing money from AC Starz, a youth basketball program he co-founded. Gilliam used the money for personal expenses, the government charged, including high-end clothing, trips and meals unrelated to the operation of a youth basketball team.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Atlantic City Mayor Frank M. Gilliam, Jr. speaks to residences before The State DCA Town Hall at Uptown School, Tuesday Sept 24, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
