Former Atlantic City Council candidate charged with making terroristic threats

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill a woman with a knife while she was holding her baby, police said Thursday.
Aaron Carrington, 39, was charged with making terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He turned himself in Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.
Carrington was an unsuccessful Democratic candidate for City Council on the Tom Foley ticket in the June primary election.
According to police, at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Reading Avenue for a report of a man threatening to kill a woman with a knife. Officers arrived to locate the victim, who was uninjured. She said she was in the residence with Carrington when he became agitated and retrieved a knife from the kitchen. The victim said he threatened to kill her while she was holding her infant child. She was able to flee to a family member's residence.
Carrington fled before officers arrived, police said. A warrant was issued for him, and Carrington turned himself in at the Public Safety Building shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
During the campaign, Carrington said he was a substance abuse counselor and was open about having been incarcerated. He said he wanted to make re-entry services for those released from prison a priority for the city.
Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.
Council At-Large Democrat (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephanie Marshall
|1,615
|X
|George Tibbitt
|1,566
|X
|Bruce E. Weekes
|1,661
|X
|M. Suhel Ahmed
|364
|Aaron Carrington
|388
|Shameeka Harvey‐Cottman
|366
|Geoffrey Dorsey
|222
