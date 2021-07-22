Former Atlantic City Council candidate charged with making terroristic threats

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill a woman with a knife while she was holding her baby, police said Thursday.

Aaron Carrington, 39, was charged with making terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He turned himself in Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

Carrington was an unsuccessful Democratic candidate for City Council on the Tom Foley ticket in the June primary election.

According to police, at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Reading Avenue for a report of a man threatening to kill a woman with a knife. Officers arrived to locate the victim, who was uninjured. She said she was in the residence with Carrington when he became agitated and retrieved a knife from the kitchen. The victim said he threatened to kill her while she was holding her infant child. She was able to flee to a family member's residence.

Carrington fled before officers arrived, police said. A warrant was issued for him, and Carrington turned himself in at the Public Safety Building shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.