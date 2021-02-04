Former AC school substitute pleads guilty to child porn charge

CAMDEN — A former employee of both the Atlantic City school district and state child protective services pleaded guilty Thursday before a federal judge in U.S. District Court to producing images of child pornography with a minor who was in his care.

Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to one count of sexual exploitation of a child between March 2017 and April 15, 2019.

Frazier was previously employed by the Atlantic City School District between 2015 and 2017 as a substitute at the Pennsylvania Avenue School where his cousin, Atlantic City High School Principal La'Quetta Small, served as principal. He was employed with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency following his departure from the Atlantic City School District.

Frazier, who has been in jail since July 12, 2019, faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, after law enforcement officials had received a report of images of child sexual abuse distributed via Tumblr and identified Frazier as the sender, a search warrant was executed at his residence on April 12, 2019. Frazier was found there in the company of a minor boy.