Former AC school substitute pleads guilty to child porn charge
Former AC school substitute pleads guilty to child porn charge

Kayan Frazier

Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Dave Ruffenach, right, said even though Kayan Frazier has no criminal history and scores low in the court’s public safety assessment, he should be held because there are no release conditions that would ensure the safety of the community.

 Molly Bilinski

CAMDEN — A former employee of both the Atlantic City school district and state child protective services pleaded guilty Thursday before a federal judge in U.S. District Court to producing images of child pornography with a minor who was in his care.

Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to one count of sexual exploitation of a child between March 2017 and April 15, 2019.

Frazier was previously employed by the Atlantic City School District between 2015 and 2017 as a substitute at the Pennsylvania Avenue School where his cousin, Atlantic City High School Principal La'Quetta Small, served as principal. He was employed with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency following his departure from the Atlantic City School District.

Frazier, who has been in jail since July 12, 2019, faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, after law enforcement officials had received a report of images of child sexual abuse distributed via Tumblr and identified Frazier as the sender, a search warrant was executed at his residence on April 12, 2019. Frazier was found there in the company of a minor boy.

Documents filed in court state that law enforcement officers recovered thousands of additional images of child sexual abuse on Frazier’s cellular telephone and other electronic media, which included images of the boy taken in Frazier’s apartment.

Frazier admitted that he took the images with a cell phone.

Special agents of FBI, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Human Services Police assisted in the investigation. 

To contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

