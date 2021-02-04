Former AC school substitute pleads guilty to child porn charge

CAMDEN — A former employee of both the Atlantic City school district and state child protective services pleaded guilty Thursday before a federal judge in U.S. District Court to producing images of child pornography with a minor who was in his care.
Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to one count of sexual exploitation of a child between March 2017 and April 15, 2019.
Frazier was previously employed by the Atlantic City School District between 2015 and 2017 as a substitute at the Pennsylvania Avenue School where his cousin, Atlantic City High School Principal La'Quetta Small, served as principal. He was employed with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency following his departure from the Atlantic City School District.
Memo says A.C. High School principal followed district policy in reporting ex-employee's inappropriate conduct
ATLANTIC CITY — A school administrator followed district policy in reporting a former employ…
Frazier, who has been in jail since July 12, 2019, faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, after law enforcement officials had received a report of images of child sexual abuse distributed via Tumblr and identified Frazier as the sender, a search warrant was executed at his residence on April 12, 2019. Frazier was found there in the company of a minor boy.
Atlantic City school board to appoint counsel to investigate former employee with child porn charges
ATLANTIC CITY — School board members voted Tuesday night to establish an independent counsel…
Documents filed in court state that law enforcement officers recovered thousands of additional images of child sexual abuse on Frazier’s cellular telephone and other electronic media, which included images of the boy taken in Frazier’s apartment.
Frazier admitted that he took the images with a cell phone.
Special agents of FBI, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Human Services Police assisted in the investigation.
A former employee of the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency was federally c…
To contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.