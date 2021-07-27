Former AC school substitute and DCP caseworker to serve 20 years in prison for child exploitation

CAMDEN — A former Atlantic City substitute teacher and Department of Children and Family Services caseworker was sentenced to 20 years and one month in federal prison followed by supervised release for the remainder of his life Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to the exploitation of a young boy who was in his care.

Kayan Frazier, 29, told Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez in U.S. District Court that he accepted responsibility for his actions and apologized to those he hurt.

“I plan for myself to get treatment and continue to help the community I’m now a part of in the prison system, and also do better with my life,” Frazier said. “I apologize to anyone I’ve hurt and I do stand here remorseful.”

Frazier pleaded guilty in February to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography. He was first set to be sentenced June 8. That sentencing was delayed until July 7, which was then delayed until Tuesday.

Frazier’s attorney, Lisa Evans Lewis, assistant federal public defender, asked the judge for leniency given that he had been in prison for two years, the last of which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and has sought treatment while in prison. She said he also supporting others in their treatment.