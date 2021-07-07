 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former AC school sub, DCFS caseworker to be sentenced Wednesday for child exploitation
0 comments
top story

Former AC school sub, DCFS caseworker to be sentenced Wednesday for child exploitation

{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Court House Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden

A former Atlantic City substitute teacher and state Department of Children and Families caseworker will be sentenced Wednesday in federal court for child exploitation.

Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, had been working for DCF’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency for two years when he was arrested in April 2019 following a search of his home that police say yielded more than 1,000 images of child pornography. When officers executed a search warrant on Frazier’s apartment, he was in the company of a boy.

The federal criminal complaint against Frazier states that DCF’s Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit began an investigation into Frazier following a complaint from Pennsylvania Avenue School Principal La'Quetta Small that Frazier was having inappropriate contact with a student at the school.

DCF found that Frazier allowed a 9-year-old boy to visit him at his home and sleep in his bed, but the boy did not disclose to investigators any sexual contact. Frazier also denied inappropriate conduct except that he let the boy sleep in his bed. He claimed to be a mentor for the boy and referred to him as “son.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition, investigators found that Frazier was texting with the boy after school hours in violation of school policy, the complaint states.

Frazier was fired from his position in the district and shortly thereafter hired by DCF.

Investigators from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office began investigating Frazier in January 2019 following the receipt of a tip that Frazier had uploaded images of child sexual abuse to the social media website Tumblr in 2018.

Frazier entered a guilty plea in February to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography. He faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.

A civil action against Frazier, Small, then-Superintendent Paul Spaventa, the Atlantic City Board of Education, as well as Small's husband, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. in his official capacity, is pending in federal court.

In addition, the Atlantic City Board of Education is conducting its own internal investigation into the district's handling of the complaints against Frazier.

+1 
Kayan Frazier

Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, a former Atlantic City substitute teacher and state Department of Children and Families caseworker will be sentenced Wednesday in federal court for child exploitation.

 Press archives

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Croatian sculptor draws temporary artworks on sand

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News