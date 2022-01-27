Footage shows Millville man wielding machete before police shoot him

MILLVILLE — Police camera footage released Thursday shows the moments before an officer fatally shot a city man holding what police have described as a machete outside a home earlier this month.
The state Attorney General's Office released the footage, along with radio transmissions and 911 audio, from the incident Jan. 4.
Police were called to a house on Burns Street about 9:30 p.m. and encountered 33-year-old Daniel Ackley, who was holding the machete.
Investigators were to meet with Ackley's family to review the recordings Thursday, the Attorney General's Office said.
In the video, Ackley can be seen on the home's rear porch, spreading his arms outward with the machete in his hand.
The first officer to encounter Ackley can be heard on the video commanding Ackley to drop the machete, but Ackley did not comply.
Ackley can be seen approaching the officers with the weapon while shouting at them. The officers are then seen brandishing their guns as they back away from Ackley.
The encounter continues from the snow-covered driveway onto the street, where the officers continue pleading with Ackley to drop the weapon.
After the encounter continues down the road, one of the officers, Timothy Rehmann, shoots Ackley, who can be seen falling to the ground with his hands raised before being instructed to lie down on the ground.
The officers did not appear to use other service weapons, such as a stun gun, to subdue Ackley.
Additional officers arrive on scene to treat Ackley. Investigators previously said Ackley had been transported from the scene to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was later pronounced dead.
The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, the Attorney General's Office said Thursday.
The recordings were released through an Open Public Records Act request and under policies established by the Attorney General’s Office in 2019 that are designed to promote the fair, impartial and transparent investigation of fatal police encounters.
Ackley was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq, according to his obituary.
He grew up in Cumberland County and graduated from Millville High School.
“He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking, playing video games, military history, and volunteering at the Port Norris Baptist Church of which he was a lifetime member,” his obituary read.
