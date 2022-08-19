Florida woman arrested amid custody battle with Wildwood Crest man

WILDWOOD CREST — A Florida woman is in jail for failing to hand over a child to a borough man as part of a custody order, police said.

With the help of U.S. marshals, Fernande Metrius, 42, of Palm Beach, was apprehended before being extradited to New Jersey, borough police said Friday in a news release.

She remains in the Cape May County jail pending a detention hearing, police said.

Metrius is charged with interfering with child custody for allegedly withholding the couple's 7-year-old son from the man, who was awarded custody of the child in court.

Borough police on July 2 received a report that the man was unable to contact Metrius when he flew to Florida to take custody of the child. Metrius reportedly changed her phone number and other contact information, police said.

Metrius also was not at her Florida home when authorities visited the property. The child was entered into a national database as missing, police said.

When other methods of contacting Metrius failed, a warrant for her arrest was issued July 26.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office assisted borough police in their investigation, as did multiple police departments in Florida and New Jersey State Police.