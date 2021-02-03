Florida man stopped in Lower Township with stolen truck

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police on Tuesday stopped a Florida man after learning he had stolen a commercial truck in Maryland.

Cape May County dispatch was notified at 1:51 p.m. that a stolen vehicle was in Lower Township based on its tracking system, police said Wednesday in a news release. The truck was originally reported stolen in Perryville, Maryland. Lower Township officers responded to the Town Bank section and later saw the vehicle driving on Gorham Avenue in North Cape May.

Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop at Gorham and Holmes avenues once the registration was confirmed. The driver, 38-year-old Ruiz Blanco Osmaro, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, refused to exit the truck and would not communicate with officers on scene, police said. The county Sheriff's and Prosecutor's offices offered assistance, and a perimeter was eventually set up around the scene. Contact was made with Ruiz via cellphone, and he left the scene after extended negotiations.

Ruiz headed north on the Garden State Parkway, and State Police and Middle Township police were notified. With the identity of the driver known, and the ability to track the truck, Ruiz was not followed as he traveled back to Maryland, where he was stopped and arrested.

Ruiz was charged with third-degree receiving stolen property and fourth-degree obstruction.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

