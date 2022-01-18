 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five Ocean County residents face drug charges in Barnegat
Five Ocean County residents face drug charges in Barnegat

A Barnegat Police car in the township on May 4, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City/ Viviana Pernot)

BARNEGAT - Five Ocean County residents were arrested after authorities executed a search warrant in the township last Friday.

Taquan Pearson, 30, Brittany Goodrich, 19, Jeffrey Bair, 51, Zbigniew Mazur, 38, all of Barnegat, and Stanley Bair, 60, of Waretown, were all charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, and weapons possession charges, after authorities entered a home on Highland Drive, township police said.

Authorities located drugs and $4,000 in cash, police said. They also located two guns, one which had its serial number removed and another that was a ghost gun, police said. Ghost guns are those that are without a serial number and sold unassembled, making them difficult for police to trace.

The five arrested were located inside the home when authorities entered, police said.

The Barnegat Police Department Operations Division, the Ocean County Regional SWAT team and the Stafford Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit were also on scene during the bust.

