 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five charged with scamming Atlantic City casinos for $1.1 million
0 comments
featured

Five charged with scamming Atlantic City casinos for $1.1 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AC skyline icon
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

Gubernatorial candidate Rep. Jack Ciattarelli speaks at the New Jersey Association of Counties annual meeting at Caesar's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City Thursday Oct 14, 2021.

Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Friday.

Bruck said the alleged thefts, which involved the passing of fraudulent checks at the casinos, were part of a “sophisticated financial scheme.” Three men and two women were indicted, although only one has been detained.

The targets were Caesars Atlantic City, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, each of which reported $284,000 in thefts, and Ocean Casino Resort and Golden Nugget Atlantic City, each of which reported $134,000 in bad checks.

An Atlantic County grand jury issued an 11-count indictment Wednesday alleging second-degree conspiracy and various counts of second-degree theft by deception and attempted theft by deception. Charged were:

• Xiuhuan Zhang, 65, of Flushing

• Qingtao Zhang, 53, of Flushing

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Shuai Liu, 30, of College Point

• Peng Cai, 33, of Brooklyn

• Sen Ge, 29, of Flushing

Qingtao Zhang was detained Sept. 7 in Amsterdam on a warrant. The other defendants are being sought, Bruck said in a news release.

Bruck said the two women indicted — Xiuhuan and Qingtao Zhang — allegedly cashed or attempted to cash the false checks, while the other defendants, all men, helped at certain stages.

According to the attorney general, Xiuhuan Zhang would present a fraudulent TD Bank check for $150,000, while Qingtao Zhang allegedly presented a fraudulent Bank of America cashier’s check, to obtain gaming chips.

In two cases, their efforts were rebuffed, once when Hard Rock denied the check, the second time when Golden Nugget offered only an increment of the check's value, Bruck said.

Bruck, Division of Criminal Justice Director Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and State Police Col. Patrick J. Callahan credited state and international law enforcement for their cooperation in the investigation.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a criminal fine of up to $150,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder how many people have stepped foot on the Moon?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News