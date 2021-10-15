Five charged with scamming Atlantic City casinos for $1.1 million

Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Friday.

Bruck said the alleged thefts, which involved the passing of fraudulent checks at the casinos, were part of a “sophisticated financial scheme.” Three men and two women were indicted, although only one has been detained.

The targets were Caesars Atlantic City, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, each of which reported $284,000 in thefts, and Ocean Casino Resort and Golden Nugget Atlantic City, each of which reported $134,000 in bad checks.

An Atlantic County grand jury issued an 11-count indictment Wednesday alleging second-degree conspiracy and various counts of second-degree theft by deception and attempted theft by deception. Charged were:

• Xiuhuan Zhang, 65, of Flushing

• Qingtao Zhang, 53, of Flushing

• Shuai Liu, 30, of College Point

• Peng Cai, 33, of Brooklyn

• Sen Ge, 29, of Flushing