Five arrested during Atlantic City drug bust

ATLANTIC CITY — Five people were arrested on Wednesday after police caught them taking part in drug sales on Atlantic Avenue.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers surveying the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue witnessed a potential drug sale, police said in a Friday news release.

Officers stopped Amanda Santiago, a 29-year-old city resident, after she walked down South Martin Luther King Boulevard from the surveillance area.

Santiago had on her two wax packets of suspected heroin, police said.

Officers returned to Atlantic Avenue and converged on a group of four suspected of selling Santiago the drugs.

Shawnali Muhammad, 20, of Atlantic City, Jaquan Washington, 28, of Absecon, and Dante Braxton, 24, of Atlantic City, each had various amounts of suspected heroin on their person during a search.

Halim Fisher, 24, of Galloway Township, was found with crack cocaine and a digital scale associated with weighing narcotics, police said.

About $2,523 of suspected drug-sale money was seized during the bust, police said.

Muhammad, Washington, Braxton and Fisher were all charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public building and conspiracy.

Fisher was additionally charged with possession of CDS paraphernalia, police said.

Santiago was only charged with possession of CDS, police said.

All were issued summonses with an upcoming court date. Santiago had an outstanding warrant and was taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.