 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five arrested during Atlantic City drug bust

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

Law enforcement officials describe a recent drug bust that resulted in 16 arrests and the seizure of 39,000 doses of heroin mixed with fentanyl. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

ATLANTIC CITY — Five people were arrested on Wednesday after police caught them taking part in drug sales on Atlantic Avenue.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers surveying the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue witnessed a potential drug sale, police said in a Friday news release.

Officers stopped Amanda Santiago, a 29-year-old city resident, after she walked down South Martin Luther King Boulevard from the surveillance area.

Santiago had on her two wax packets of suspected heroin, police said.

Officers returned to Atlantic Avenue and converged on a group of four suspected of selling Santiago the drugs.

People are also reading…

Shawnali Muhammad, 20, of Atlantic City, Jaquan Washington, 28, of Absecon, and Dante Braxton, 24, of Atlantic City, each had various amounts of suspected heroin on their person during a search.

Halim Fisher, 24, of Galloway Township, was found with crack cocaine and a digital scale associated with weighing narcotics, police said.

About $2,523 of suspected drug-sale money was seized during the bust, police said.

Muhammad, Washington, Braxton and Fisher were all charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public building and conspiracy.

Fisher was additionally charged with possession of CDS paraphernalia, police said.

Santiago was only charged with possession of CDS, police said.

All were issued summonses with an upcoming court date. Santiago had an outstanding warrant and was taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

World Cup security: Joint taskforce to ensure a seamless event

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News