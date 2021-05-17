Fire inspection leads to drugs in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Fire officials discovered large quantities of suspected drugs Thursday during a routine fire inspection of an apartment building in the 5300 block of Pacific Avenue, police said Monday.
Officers responded to the scene after being notified by the Fire Department about 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release.
A court-authorized search warrant was executed on the residence, resulting in the discovery of a large-scale narcotics manufacturing and packaging facility, police said. Authorities seized numerous tools and packaging materials commonly used to prepare drugs for shipment and/or street-level distribution, as well as a large quantity of various types of suspected drugs, including heroin, and more than $60,000 in U.S. currency, determined to be proceeds from drug sales.
Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating, police said.
Charges are pending, as the residence was not occupied at the time of the inspection, police said.
