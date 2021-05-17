 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire inspection leads to drugs in Wildwood
1 comment

Fire inspection leads to drugs in Wildwood

{{featured_button_text}}

Wildwood Crest Police Department holds a ceremony to mark the 25th Anniversary of Officer Eugene J. Miglio’s line of duty death.

WILDWOOD — Fire officials discovered large quantities of suspected drugs Thursday during a routine fire inspection of an apartment building in the 5300 block of Pacific Avenue, police said Monday.

Officers responded to the scene after being notified by the Fire Department about 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

A court-authorized search warrant was executed on the residence, resulting in the discovery of a large-scale narcotics manufacturing and packaging facility, police said. Authorities seized numerous tools and packaging materials commonly used to prepare drugs for shipment and/or street-level distribution, as well as a large quantity of various types of suspected drugs, including heroin, and more than $60,000 in U.S. currency, determined to be proceeds from drug sales.

Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating, police said.

Charges are pending, as the residence was not occupied at the time of the inspection, police said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
Wildwood Police Logo

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dems: AAPI hate crimes bill will help stop attacks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News