Fire destroys US Auto Auction building in Pennsauken, no injuries reported
Crews battled a massive fire in an auto auction in New Jersey on Tuesday night. The fire broke out in Pennsauken Township, near Philadelphia.

PENNSAUKEN — Officials on Wednesday were investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a large building that housed several businesses in southern New Jersey.

Flames broke out Tuesday night and quickly spread throughout the US Auto Auction building.

Small explosions could be heard coming from inside the building as flames shot into the sky.

The blaze was fueled by the number of vehicles inside the structure along with gasoline and tires, Fire Chief Joseph Palumbo said.

FIrefighters were still dousing hot spots in the morning, forcing officials to close several roads in the area. The shutdowns hampered commuters headed to nearby Philadelphia.

No injuries were reported.

