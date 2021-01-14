Feds say Cumberland jail failed to provide mental health screening, drug treatment

The Cumberland County jail failed to take measures to prevent inmate suicides and provide adequate mental health care, federal authorities said Thursday.

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey concluded there is reasonable cause to believe the facility failed to screen for or provide adequate mental health treatment to inmates at risk of self-harm and suicide, in violation of the 8th and 14th Amendments of the Constitution, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Inmates faced a heightened risk of self-harm and suicide due to the jail’s failure to provide medication-assisted treatment, where clinically indicated, to inmates experiencing unmedicated opiate withdrawal, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Jail Warden Richard Smith and county Commissioners Joseph Derella and Jack Surrency could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

By providing medication-assisted treatment to inmates experiencing withdrawal, officials at jails and prisons can take significant steps to both combat the opiate epidemic and protect the constitutional rights of prisoners, U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

