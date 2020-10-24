Feds bust national fraud ring based in South Jersey that bought used cars with counterfeit stimulus checks

Federal investigators say they smashed a national fraud ring based in South Jersey that used counterfeit stimulus checks to swindle more than $320,000 from banks before the financial institutions caught on.

The ringleaders used the funds to buy used cars and pay for rent between April and October, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

The Department of Justice has charged 14 people with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Among those charged are Justin Ezeiruaku, 23, of Berlin; Torri Pedro, 24, of Sicklerville; Kassan Knight, 23, of Newark; and Akume Ehoggi, 25, of Glassboro.

Law enforcement agents say they learned of the fraud after spotting posts on social media that sought to recruit participants. The alleged leaders created counterfeit checks and enlisted co-conspirators from Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas to share their personal information so new accounts could be created. Counterfeit checks were then deposited in those accounts. The ringleaders allegedly withdrew funds before the banks could determine the checks were fake.

