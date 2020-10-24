 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feds bust national fraud ring based in South Jersey that bought used cars with counterfeit stimulus checks
0 comments

Feds bust national fraud ring based in South Jersey that bought used cars with counterfeit stimulus checks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

Federal investigators say they smashed a national fraud ring based in South Jersey that used counterfeit stimulus checks to swindle more than $320,000 from banks before the financial institutions caught on.

The ringleaders used the funds to buy used cars and pay for rent between April and October, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

The Department of Justice has charged 14 people with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Among those charged are Justin Ezeiruaku, 23, of Berlin; Torri Pedro, 24, of Sicklerville; Kassan Knight, 23, of Newark; and Akume Ehoggi, 25, of Glassboro.

Law enforcement agents say they learned of the fraud after spotting posts on social media that sought to recruit participants. The alleged leaders created counterfeit checks and enlisted co-conspirators from Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas to share their personal information so new accounts could be created. Counterfeit checks were then deposited in those accounts. The ringleaders allegedly withdrew funds before the banks could determine the checks were fake.

On May 1, Knight posted a "story" to his Instagram account stating "gang with me @jayyybandzzz_" referring to Ezeiruaku, according to documents. Knight allegedly posted a video referring to bread while standing at an ATM at a drive-thru bank. Knight also posted a Bank of America receipt for $4,210. It was enough to trigger an investigation.

Ezeiruaku bought a 2013 Mercedes Benz CLS 550 4M and a 2018 Dodge Charger R/T with some of the proceeds, documents allege.

Investigators determined the ring deposited more than 164 counterfeit U.S. Treasury Economic Impact Payment checks into 51 different Bank of America accounts.

A conviction on a bank fraud conspiracy charge is punishable by a sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News