Federal investigation fuels Cumberland County jail critics

BRIDGETON — Critics of the Cumberland County jail had plenty to say in the aftermath of federal findings that the jail failed to take measures to prevent inmate suicides and provide adequate mental health care.
The findings were released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The DOJ started an investigation into conditions at the jail as the result of six suicides that occurred between July 2014 and May 2017, county spokesperson Jody Hirata said. A four-day site visit began in October 2018.
Besides the Justice investigation, the jail also has been plagued by a large COVID-19 outbreak and its refusal to cooperate with federal immigration laws, said state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.
“We have seen one embarrassment after another with the county jail, and the series of failures is indicative of systemic ineptitude of the director and the Democrat-led board,” Testa said in a statement Friday. “Under Commissioner Director (Joseph) Derella’s control, the jail has seen repeated deficiencies that are disappointing, irresponsible and unconstitutional.”
BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County commissioner on Tuesday sent a letter to the state Departmen…
Derella said corrective action addressing concerns about the prevention of suicide and the treatment of mental illness at the jail is being implemented.
“We have been working with the Justice Department since 2017 after the jail experienced several inmate suicides,” Derella said in a statement. “Since that time, we have substantially increased the professional resources devoted to the identification and treatment of mental illness and addiction.”
PBA Local 231 President Victor Bermudez said Friday the corrections officers union has been beating this drum since 2014, requesting changes relating to behavioral health and suicide prevention.
“A facility is only as efficient as its leadership, and it requires a bipartisan effort in which county government and their appointed leaders should listen to a valuable resource in its employees,” Bermudez said.
Attorney Conrad J. Benedetto, who represents some of the families of those who died by suicide at the jail, said those people are sadly missed.
“Those events are even more tragic knowing they were preventable if only the county, the jail’s warden and command staff had performed more oversight, training and support of the jail’s staff,” Benedetto said. “By ignoring widely accepted standards of correctional care, inmates at the Cumberland County jail were treated with deliberate indifference and deprived of their rights.”
While any suicide is a tragedy, the number of inmate suicides since 2018 has been reduced to one, Derella said.
“As facilities such as the Ancora Psychiatric Hospital have reduced their inpatient population and opioid and heroin addictions have exploded, county jails have been forced to become the largest provider of mental health and addiction recovery services in many communities,” Derella said.
“Since 2018, jail administration has revised its policies and procedures to improve identification on intake of detainees who are suffering from mental illness or addiction,” he said, adding the facility has enhanced its psychiatric and recovery services.
The jail’s receipt of grant funding for medication-assisted treatment has improved the jail’s ability to support detainees suffering from addiction, Derella said.
Upon release, the jail offers a limited supply of medication and prepaid cellphones to former detainees to facilitate their connection to medical and counseling support, he said.
“In the four years since we began working with the Justice Department to address the twin challenges of mental illness and addiction, (former) Warden Richard Smith made tremendous progress implementing new policies and procedures that have resulted in a comprehensive improvement in the identification and treatment of these pervasive illnesses,” Derella said.
Authorities in recent months have considered closing the jail, rather than build a new one as was previously planned, and shipping those inmates to Atlantic and Burlington counties.
