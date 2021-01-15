Federal investigation fuels Cumberland County jail critics

“We have been working with the Justice Department since 2017 after the jail experienced several inmate suicides,” Derella said in a statement. “Since that time, we have substantially increased the professional resources devoted to the identification and treatment of mental illness and addiction.”

PBA Local 231 President Victor Bermudez said Friday the corrections officers union has been beating this drum since 2014, requesting changes relating to behavioral health and suicide prevention.

“A facility is only as efficient as its leadership, and it requires a bipartisan effort in which county government and their appointed leaders should listen to a valuable resource in its employees,” Bermudez said.

Attorney Conrad J. Benedetto, who represents some of the families of those who died by suicide at the jail, said those people are sadly missed.

“Those events are even more tragic knowing they were preventable if only the county, the jail’s warden and command staff had performed more oversight, training and support of the jail’s staff,” Benedetto said. “By ignoring widely accepted standards of correctional care, inmates at the Cumberland County jail were treated with deliberate indifference and deprived of their rights.”