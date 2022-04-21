FBI renews efforts for information about missing Ocean City man

OCEAN CITY — The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information that could help solve a 13-year-old missing person case of a local man.
John Weisbecker has been missing since March 11, 2009, when he was last seen at his Asbury Avenue home by a postal worker around 10:30 a.m. Weisbecker wasn't home when his family returned around 8 p.m.
Detectives uncovered evidence suggesting Weisbecker was involved in a struggle, and that he possibly didn't leave his home of his own will.
Weisbecker, who was 21 at at the time of his disappearance was described as a white man, with brown hair and mustache, blue eyes, tattoos on his torso and arms, and is 6 feet, 2-inches tall.
Law enforcement officials have said information that once may have seemed inconsequential could prove useful in learning more about why Weisbecker vanished.
Anyone with information about Weisbecker's disappearance is asked to contact the FBI's Newark office, at 973-792-300, the bureau said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
