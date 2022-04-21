 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FBI renews efforts for information about missing Ocean City man

OCEAN CITY — The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information that could help solve a 13-year-old missing person case of a local man.

John Weisbecker has been missing since March 11, 2009, when he was last seen at his Asbury Avenue home by a postal worker around 10:30 a.m.  Weisbecker wasn't home when his family returned around 8 p.m.

Detectives uncovered evidence suggesting Weisbecker was involved in a struggle, and that he possibly didn't leave his home of his own will.

Weisbecker, who was 21 at at the time of his disappearance was described as a white man, with brown hair and mustache, blue eyes, tattoos on his torso and arms, and is 6 feet, 2-inches tall.

Law enforcement officials have said information that once may have seemed inconsequential could prove useful in learning more about why Weisbecker vanished.

Anyone with information about Weisbecker's disappearance is asked to contact the FBI's Newark office, at 973-792-300, the bureau said.

Weisbecker John Weisbecker was last seen at his home in Ocean City on March 11, 2009 at approximately 7:45 am. He was 21 years old and is described as a white male, brown hair, brown mustache, and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black T-shirt with the phrase “SEEDLESS” on the front and brown “ES” sneakers. Weisbecker has numerous tattoos on his torso and both arms. At the time of his disappearance he did not have a beard, only a mustache. His vehicle was left at the house and there is no known possible destination.

