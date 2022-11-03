FBI investigating 'broad threat' to NJ synagogues

NEWARK — The FBI said late Thursday afternoon that it had intel about a broad threat to synagogues across the state.

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the FBI's Newark office wrote on Twitter around 3 p.m.

Saying it has "credible information" about a widespread threat, said it will share more information as soon as it can, advising people to stay alert for potential threats.

"We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out," a second tweet from the agency said.

The FBI did not say if specific synagogues were a target of the threat.

At 4 p.m., Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he'd been briefed on the situation, adding that he was in contact with the FBI, New Jersey Department of Homeland Security and state Attorney General's Office.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected," Murphy said.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin issued a statement just after 5 p.m., saying he's been in discussions with federal and state officials, as well each of New Jersey's 21 county prosecutors.

Platkin said he's coordinating a heavier police presence in "sensitive areas." Some patrols will be marked police units, while others won't be, he said.

"We continue to work together to keep New Jersey safe, and let those who would bring harm to the residents of this State know that New Jersey will not be home to hate, intolerance or violence," Platkin said in a written statement.

The attorney general also asked that people not be alarmed by an increased police presence, should they come upon one.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.