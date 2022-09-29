Father-son duo charged in North Wildwood Boardwalk break-in

NORTH WILDWOOD — Charges have been filed against a father and son accused of being behind a business burglary on the Boardwalk last month.
Brian Barone, 56, and Christian Barone, 19, both of Garfield, Bergen County, were issued warrants after an investigation by police.
Brian Barone is currently in the Essex County jail, police said Thursday.
Both men are charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal mischief, theft and possession of burglary tools, police said in a news release.
NORTH WILDWOOD — Police say a man from Ireland stole a car in the city and crashed it over t…
They were recorded on video walking on the Boardwalk the night of Aug. 11, when they are accused of breaking into a business near 25th Street and the Boardwalk about 3:30 a.m. via its basement.
People are also reading…
One of the men forced his way into the basement while another stood aside as a lookout, police said.
About $4,500 in cash was stolen from the business, police said.
After the break-in, police issued a news release with their photos and a suspect vehicle in an attempt to identify the burglars.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.