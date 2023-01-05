 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Father in custody for Vineland child abduction

VINELAND — Charges are pending for man who authorities say is tied to his child's abduction, which prompted an Amber Alert early Thursday morning.

Ramon Rivera Jr., 22, was taken into custody, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on its Facebook page.

The child, 7-month-old Emerie Rivera, was located safely.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, the Amber Alert issued said police were looking for a Bronze Accura, saying Ramon Rivera was last seen in the city. 

The child was reportedly last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse sweater and pants, police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

