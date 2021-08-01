Fatal shooting reported in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office responded to a report of a homicide in the area of California and Arctic avenues just after 3 a.m. Sunday, according to acting county Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Atlantic City Police officers found a 42-year-old man who had been fatally shot.

No further information was immediately released about the victim.

“This is an active investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department,” reads a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials with the Prosecutor’s Office ask anyone with information on the shooting or any other serious crimes to call 609-909-7800 or go to acpo.org/tips and provide information anonymously.

Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

