Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Saturday in a release.
The shooting occurred at 914 Atlantic Ave. at about 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said, and no further information was provided. The Pleasantville Police Department and the county's Major Crimes Unit are conducting a cooperative investigation, the release said.
Anyone with information about serious crimes is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to acpo.org/tips.html and fill out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
