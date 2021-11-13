 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
0 comments
top story

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel breaking police icon1.jpg

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Saturday in a release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The shooting occurred at 914 Atlantic Ave. at about 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said, and no further information was provided. The Pleasantville Police Department and the county's Major Crimes Unit are conducting a cooperative investigation, the release said.

Anyone with information about serious crimes is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to acpo.org/tips.html and fill out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News