BRIDGETON — Two teenagers were killed and another was injured in a shooting in the city Saturday night.
The shooting happened shortly before 11:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Oxford Street, police said on Sunday in a news release.
A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy died at the scene, police said. Another 17-year-old boy was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden in stable condition.
An update on his condition was unknown on Monday.
Police said the shooting was a targeted incident.
The teenagers were sitting on an Oxford Avenue home's porch when an unknown suspect approached them, fired multiple shots and ran.
Arrests were yet to have been made on Sunday.
Police urge those with information about the double fatal shooting to contact them at 856-451-0033 or send anonymous tips to bpdops.com/tip/new.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
