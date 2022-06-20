 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal accident reported in Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old woman from Avalon was pronounced dead after a single-car accident on Friday afternoon, Middle Township police said Monday.

The crash occurred a little before 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Hand Avenue, where police found an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped inside.

Members of the Cape May Court House Fire Company freed her from the wreckage and she was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was identified as Anita Stenger.

According to information released by police on Monday, she was traveling west on Hand Avenue when the vehicle began to drift across the center line into the east –bound lane. The car then struck a tree, leading to it rolling over, police said.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Middle Township crash team, a team of Middle Township Police investigators who have had special training for major accidents.

Inspira Ambulance Services, AtlantiCare paramedics and firefighters from the Goshen Fire Company, Green Creek Fire Company, and the Rio Grande Fire Company.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

