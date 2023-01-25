Family still agonizing one year after Egg Harbor Township man found dead near Pleasantville strip club

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Even though it's been a year since his brother's death, Eduardo Alvarez still agonizes over the loss.

"It's been very hard," said Alvarez of the death of his brother Irving Mayren-Guzman. "There are moments where I can't believe this is real and I just can't accept that he's gone. But then I think about the last time I heard his voice."

The last time Alvarez, 34, heard from his 19-year-old brother was Jan. 23, 2022, before he went to Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville. Mayren-Guzman was reported missing about 3:30 a.m. by the people with whom he went to the strip club. Friends, family, volunteers and police searched for Mayren-Guzman for two days until his body was found Jan. 25, 2022, in a marsh several feet away from the club on Delilah Road.

"It's just all tragic, and we still can't make sense from it," said Alvarez. "I can't imagine my mother's pain and what she's endured."

Sara Guzman-Mayren and Eulojeo Mayren, the parents of Mayren-Guzman, are still struggling with their son's death.

"It hasn't been easy to stand here in the place I'm at right now," said Sara Guzman-Mayren. "A whole year has passed since I've been separated from my son, and it's not easy. I wouldn't wish it on anyone."

Following Mayren-Guzman's death, the Hispanic and local communities held a number of protests seeking "Justicia para Irving."

After a series of rallies, the city pulled Centerfolds' mercantile license. Also, three men were charged in the assault that preceded Mayren-Guzman's death.

Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, and brothers John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, were charged with assaulting Mayren-Guzman right before he stumbled off the gentlemen's club property to his death.

Earlier this month, Timberlake pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He could face four years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 22.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Timberlake’s guilty plea is conditioned on the two other co-defendants also pleading guilty. Their next court date is set for Thursday.

Video surveillance showed an altercation between Mayren-Guzman and the three men at the club. An autopsy that took several months to complete attributed Mayren-Guzman's death to drowning, hypothermia and intoxication.

"In a moment, from one week to the next, they called and said they were giving him four years," said Sara Guzman-Mayren, who said the family was upset with the Prosecutor's Office, who offered Timberlake the plea deal without letting the family give a victim statement, a requirement under state law. "They didn't even explain to us why only four years."

Earlier this month, the Prosecutor’s Office said: “While we cannot comment at this time as to the reasoning behind the plea offer since the case is still open, we can relay that the victim’s mother was notified of the plea deal via phone conference and noted her objection. Her lawyers were also on the call, and they were told as well.”

Timberlake admitted to Judge Nancy Ridgway that the three men "pummeled" Mayren-Guzman. The injuries sustained to Mayren-Guzman's arms, legs and face were not shown to be serious, according to his autopsy report. But the number of people accused of assaulting Mayren-Guzman showed there was intent to cause severe bodily injury, Ridgway said at the time.

"I'm not saying they killed my son, but they had a lot to do with it," said Sara Guzman-Mayren. The family filed a civil lawsuit against Centerfolds, Timberlake, the Hands brothers and others, which is still ongoing. "If they didn't assault my son, my son would have went back in the strip club to look for his friends, grab his phone. Why they didn't help him, or do anything for him?"