Family of Tiffany Valiante doubles reward for tips

MAYS LANDING — The parents of a Hamilton Township teen who died in 2015 have increased the reward to $40,000 from $20,000 for new information that could lead to an arrest.

Tiffany Valiante was found dead after being struck by a NJ Transit train traveling on the Atlantic City Rail Line in July 2015. Investigators ruled her death a suicide.

Valiante's parents, Stephen and Dianne, have insisted their daughter was murdered.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office was investigating the teen's death but said it has since closed the case.

The reward increase comes a week after Netflix announced that Valiante's case will be featured during the third season of "Unsolved Mysteries," which begins streaming Oct. 18.

The episode exploring the teen's death is titled, "Mystery at Mile Marker 45."

The family hopes the increased reward and documentary keep attention focused on solving her death.

“We know so many others that also believe Tiffany’s death was not suicide, that there was a rush to judgment to close the case, and that the real story of how and why she died has yet to be told," Stephen and Dianne Valiante said in a joint statement provided by their attorney, Paul D'Amato. "The combination of this new, deeply researched, fact-based program and the increased reward might just be what’s necessary to help get Tiff’s case reopened.”

The parents have fought for answers in the case, having remortgaged their home and spent their life savings to do so, D'Amato said.

The Oakcrest High School graduate was preparing for her freshman year at Mercy College in New York, where she had planned to continue her volleyball career.

In March, DNA testing paid for by the Valiantes was completed and failed to find new leads, given that evidence in the case was not properly stored and damaged materials that could render clues, the analysts who studied it said.

NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith declined to comment Tuesday.

D'Amato has filed numerous lawsuits on behalf of the Valiantes, including one that handed over the evidence from NJ Transit police for the DNA examination.

"I share the parents’ belief that there are those who know what really happened to cause Tiff’s death, but they’ve yet to come forward," D'Amato said.