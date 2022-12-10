 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ex-Ventnor police officer sentenced in compounding fraud case

  • 0
Thomas Schallus in 2019

Thomas Schallus, of Northfield, is seen in 2019. On Thursday, he was sentenced to three years' probation with six months of home confinement as well as community service for his role in a 2017 compound prescription scheme.

 Press archives

The tax fraud charges could be the least of former President Trump’s potential worries.

A former Ventnor police officer was sentenced to three years of probation and six months of home confinement Thursday for his role in a multimillion-dollar compound prescription scheme that involved dozens of offenders.

Thomas Schallus also must perform community service per the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Schallus, 45, of Northfield, and Brian Pugh, 45, of Absecon, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud in July. Pugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, according to the court schedule.

According to court records, Schallus and Pugh admitted to being part of a criminal conspiracy in which state and local government employees were recruited and compensated to receive medically unnecessary compound prescription medications. The pharmacies that prepared the compounds received generous reimbursements, which they then paid back to a network of doctors, recruiters and employees taking part in the scheme, prosecutors said.

People are also reading…

Pugh is a former co-owner of Atlantic City’s Tony’s Baltimore Grill, and Schallus was a Ventnor police sergeant.

Schallus and Pugh caused the pharmacy benefits administrator to pay about $1.47 million and $477,958, respectively, for medically unnecessary compound prescription medications for people they recruited into the scheme, records showed.

They were charged in 2017 along with John and Thomas Sher and Christopher Broccoli. The Sher brothers, both firefighters from Margate; Pugh; Broccoli, a Camden firefighter; and Schallus all pleaded not guilty in July 2021 and were released pending trial.

The first charges in the prescription fraud scheme were announced in summer 2017 after federal prosecutors subpoenaed records from several shore towns, including Margate. 

As of last summer, more than 45 people had been charged in the case with 30 pleading guilty and three sentenced. Conspiracy leader William Hickman pleaded guilty in June 2020 to defrauding state health benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $50 million and is awaiting sentencing.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Walking in a Winter Wonderland Parade

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News