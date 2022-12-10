Ex-Ventnor police officer sentenced in compounding fraud case

A former Ventnor police officer was sentenced to three years of probation and six months of home confinement Thursday for his role in a multimillion-dollar compound prescription scheme that involved dozens of offenders.

Thomas Schallus also must perform community service per the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Schallus, 45, of Northfield, and Brian Pugh, 45, of Absecon, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud in July. Pugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, according to the court schedule.

According to court records, Schallus and Pugh admitted to being part of a criminal conspiracy in which state and local government employees were recruited and compensated to receive medically unnecessary compound prescription medications. The pharmacies that prepared the compounds received generous reimbursements, which they then paid back to a network of doctors, recruiters and employees taking part in the scheme, prosecutors said.

Pugh is a former co-owner of Atlantic City’s Tony’s Baltimore Grill, and Schallus was a Ventnor police sergeant.

Testimony starts in Margate firefighter health care fraud case CAMDEN —The trial of a Margate firefighter who faces charges related to a health care fraud …

Schallus and Pugh caused the pharmacy benefits administrator to pay about $1.47 million and $477,958, respectively, for medically unnecessary compound prescription medications for people they recruited into the scheme, records showed.

They were charged in 2017 along with John and Thomas Sher and Christopher Broccoli. The Sher brothers, both firefighters from Margate; Pugh; Broccoli, a Camden firefighter; and Schallus all pleaded not guilty in July 2021 and were released pending trial.

The first charges in the prescription fraud scheme were announced in summer 2017 after federal prosecutors subpoenaed records from several shore towns, including Margate.

As of last summer, more than 45 people had been charged in the case with 30 pleading guilty and three sentenced. Conspiracy leader William Hickman pleaded guilty in June 2020 to defrauding state health benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $50 million and is awaiting sentencing.