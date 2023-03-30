A former state trooper from Waretown found guilty of official misconduct while suspended from the force was sentenced to five years in prison, the state Attorney General's Office said Thursday.

In May 2022, a jury convicted former Sgt. Marc Dennis after investigators found he used a police identification card after his suspension.

Dennis won't be eligible for parole, Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Lourdes Lucas ruled.

Thomas Eicher, director of the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, said in the wake of Lucas' ruling that the case reinforces the importance of integrity in law enforcement practice.

“The court’s decision, in this case, was a just outcome and illustrates that no one is above the law," Eicher said in a statement.

Dennis was found to have retained a card identifying him as a state trooper after he was suspended in September 2016.

New Jersey State Police officer's tattoo probed for neo-Nazi ties A New Jersey state trooper has been put on administrative leave while his employers investig…

Investigators say Dennis turned in most of his identifications when directed to, but he held onto one he obtained after reporting in January 2016, about eight months before his suspension, that he had lost his wallet, which was holding the card.

Dennis presented the card to police officers who pulled him over at least nine times, investigators learned.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Thursday said the former trooper's actions violated the public's trust in law enforcement.

“I am deeply grateful for the commitment, sacrifice and upstanding character that the vast majority of our state’s law enforcement officers exhibit on and off the job," Platkin said in a statement. "We will not tolerate abusive behavior by one bad actor reflecting poorly on the numerous officers abiding by the law, upholding it and making New Jersey safer.”

Dennis, investigators say, used his unreturned ID card during traffic stops with police in Toms River, Marlboro, Berkeley Township, Lakehurst and elsewhere.

His suspension derived from his job performance, failing to observe State Police procedures while claiming otherwise in official records and certifications.

Man charged in Wildwood cold case released following case dismissal CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 63-year-old Millville man was released from the Cape May County jai…

After hearing arguments, Lucas sentenced Dennis on charges of official misconduct and pattern of official misconduct. Lucas agreed to merge a theft count, ruling in favor of allowing the sentences to be served concurrently.

Dennis was ordered to relinquish his pension and job. He'll also have a lifetime ban from public employment.

Dennis' pension and salary information were not listed in state records.