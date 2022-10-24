 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-teacher, sportscaster Pete Thompson released from jail

Pete Thompson (file)

Pete Thompson, a former television sportscaster in 2016 and teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, was charged with several counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct.

 Press archives

MAYS LANDING — A former high school teacher and South Jersey sports journalist accused of making suggestive comments and inappropriately touching students at Atlantic County Institute of Technology was released from Atlantic County jail Monday.

Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway Township, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct. Thompson, who had been in the jail since his Oct. 18 arrest, was released following a first appearance in front of Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Nancy J. Ridgeway on Monday.

Thompson was charged after an investigation found photographs of at least one student on his phone, an image the student says she did not provide consent to be taken, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

