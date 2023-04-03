A senior community executive is accused of stealing over $175,000 from the community's association through a scheme she orchestrated with a co-worker, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

While working as lifestyle director of the Greenbriar Oceanaire Community & Golf Course in Waretown, Alicia K. Campbell, 35, of Mays Landing, stole money from the association for her own use, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors also allege Campbell used Evan Garaizar, 25, of Barnegat Township, to try hiding evidence of the stolen money.

Campbell is charged with theft, financial facilitation, forgery, falsifying records and credit card fraud for stealing money between January 2019 and January 2022, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Garaizar is charged with forgery.

Campbell and Garaizar turned themselves in March 28 and 31, respectively, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Campbell allegedly used $81,000 in association funds for her own use. She also used Venmo, a money-sharing app, to send funds to third parties using the association's accounts, later having that money returned directly to her and depositing over $94,000 into her bank account, prosecutors said.

To mask the scheme, investigators say Campbell paid Garaizar $1,900 to generate fraudulent receipts proclaiming to be purchased for the association.

Both Campbell and Garaizar were issued summonses to appear in court.

Greenbriar is a private senior housing community with a 38,000-square-foot clubhouse and the Arthur Hills Championship golf course, according to its website.

Its management says it's "one of the largest active adult community and private recreational centers in New Jersey."

An association representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday.