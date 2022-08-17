Ex-Pleasantville woman guilty of murdering daughters in Arizona to be sentenced Friday

An Arizona woman formerly of Pleasantville is set to be sentenced Friday for her involvement in the killing of her two daughters in September.

Retta Cruse, 36, was indicted on two counts of murder after her daughters, Aleyah, 9, and Royal, 4, were found dead at her Phoenix home Sept. 8, 2021. Cruse initially pleaded not guilty to the crimes but has since changed her plea to avoid the death penalty, according to her attorney, Jason Gronski.

Cruse will appear before Judge Margaret LaBianca in Maricopa County Superior Court, Gronski said.

Cruse admitted giving her daughters drugs, causing them to overdose. On Sept. 8, officers found the girls huddled together on a bed dead with their mother barricaded in a bedroom at the Arizona home, having stabbed herself multiple times, according to police reports.

Cruse was living with Michael Coleman, the biological father of the youngest girl, in Arizona amid a custody dispute between her and Kevin Maddox, of Cumberland County, over the oldest girl.

A New Jersey Superior Court judge had ordered the 9-year-old be returned to New Jersey with her father, and Maddox had been trying to have his daughter returned home before her death.

Coleman was initially cleared after cooperating with police, but Cruse believes investigators are letting him off the hook without a deeper analysis of his involvement in the murders, according to a statement Cruse read at an earlier hearing to lay out the factual basis for her guilty plea.

A factual basis is a statement given before a judge detailing the events of a crime, usually as a judge is weighing acceptance of a defendant's guilty plea, Gronski said.

Under oath, Cruse recounted the murders in chilling detail, which was provided in a letter Gronski emailed to The Press of Atlantic City on Tuesday. Cruse was subjected to cross examination, answering questions from the prosecution, after which the judge agreed to the plea agreement, Gronski said.

Cruse said she and Coleman had made a pact as a way to avoid separation as a family by the court, planning a murder-suicide by drugs.

Coleman joined Cruse in crushing oxycodone to give to the girls, drugs she said were provided by his doctor, Cruse said in her factual basis.

Detectives said drugs were found near the girls' mouths and a bottle of oxycodone also was in the room.

"After we grinded the pills and separated them, Michael and I sat with the girls watching skits of astral projection and explaining to them that we would be free and never have to be apart, so that’s why we were going to take the pills," Cruse wrote in her letter. "They were excited but did not understand our lives would permanently end forever."

Coleman then backed out of the plan, telling Cruse he would craft an alibi to deter investigators from looking into him as a possible suspect, the letter said, adding he tried leaving his fingerprints away from the scene.

At one point, Cruse said Coleman promised to kill Maddox once his wife, daughter and stepdaughter died.

It's unclear whether Maricopa County investigators have reexamined Coleman's alleged involvement. Neither the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office nor Coleman could be reached for comment Wednesday.

The girls and Cruse took the drugs, but when the mother of two woke up while her daughters didn't, she said, Coleman pressed her to follow through with her suicide, desperately attempting to drown herself in her home's bathtub. When drowning failed, she said she threw a radio into the tub in an effort to electrocute herself, the letter says.

As a last resort, she tried cutting herself with a razor. That also failed, and Cruse tried stabbing herself to death with a knife, inflicting the injuries police found on her at the crime scene.

"I remember telling Michael that I was too strong to die but I’m trying so out of frustration I had started stabbing my chest, thighs, and sliced my foot," Cruse told the judge.