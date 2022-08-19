Ex-Pleasantville woman gets life sentences for daughters' deaths

PHOENIX — A former Pleasantville woman was sentenced to consecutive life sentences Friday for murdering her two daughters last year while living in Arizona.

Retta Cruse, 36, sobbed as she sat by attorney Jason Gronski and told the court during her sentencing that she and her husband, Michael Coleman, had planned a murder-suicide to kill themselves and daughters Aleyah, 9, and Royal, 4, to avoid a custody battle.

Cruse was sentenced Friday for killing the young girls by giving them prescription drugs in their Phoenix apartment. The siblings were found dead, cuddled against each other in a bed in the couple's apartment, having overdosed on oxycodone given to them by Cruse. Cruse said the drugs belonged to Coleman.

A New Jersey judge had ordered Aleyah back home to Cumberland County with her father, Kevin Maddox. The legal battle had drained Cruse both financially and emotionally, she told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Margaret LaBianca.

Cruse, a mother of four, claims she took the drugs as well, but they didn't have a fatal effect on her. Desperate to die, she said she resorted to various methods of suicide, including cutting herself with a knife.

Police Detective Matthew Hamas on Friday testified that the crime scene at the apartment was one of the worst he has witnessed in his nearly 25 years in law enforcement.

"I appreciate you stepping up and doing the right thing and not dragging this on longer than it needs to," Hamas said. "But also understand that ripple effect this has caused, not just for your family, for the girls' families, but for everyone involved, even the courts."

Cruse's other children, Icyss McIntyre, 20, and Elijah Simmons, 16, attended their mother's sentencing virtually. In separate statements, both described their mother as a loving person and not the monster some may see her as.

"My mom really, really loved us," McIntyre told the court. "She put us before anything, and I'm still trying to process everything now."

Cruse admits killing her youngest children, but she insists she didn't act alone, having planned with Coleman on Sept. 3, 2021, to keep her family together, even if it meant killing themselves.

Coleman has not been charged with a crime connected to the murders, according to Gronski, and it's unclear that any charges will be brought. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office directed questions regarding Coleman to Phoenix police, who in turn directed questions to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, who could not be reached for comment late Friday afternoon.

Cruse said she was preparing to return Aleyah to New Jersey, but her husband reminded her how much pain doing so would place on her daughter.

Maddox had had little contact with his child, and Coleman was more of a father figure to her, Cruse said Friday.

Coleman backed out of the plan, she said, but pressured her to follow through.

"It was like no matter what option I tried, Michael didn't see us prevailing, and I didn't care at that point either," Cruse told The Press of Atlantic City on Wednesday. "No matter what I said, Michael kept bringing me back to the reality that we weren't going to ever win, and that my daughter would have to suffer."

Speaking to The Press with her attorney present via conference call, Cruse recalled Aleyah as a "mama's girl" who suffered from ADHD and was active and outgoing. Her younger sister Royal was the opposite. She had a tomboyish personality, enjoying the outdoors, especially splashing through puddles once a rainstorm passed, she told The Press.

Both of her daughters were confused about taking the drugs days before they died but understood it would help seal their family together, Cruse said in court Friday.

Coleman told Cruse he planned on "using a spirit box" to communicate with them once they died, Cruse said.

"I want to know if he ever did it, if he was ever able to speak to the girls and what did they say to him," Cruse said.

After her girls were found unresponsive, Cruse was still alive but sickened by the drugs.

"When Michael confirmed that the girls were gone, I just was trying to focus on going with them," Cruse said. "I can just remember crying. I was confused on how I woke up."

She tried to kill herself through a toxic combination of alcohol and drugs, she said. Those failed, and her suicide attempts became violent, having used a razor in an attempt to bleed to death.

At one point, Cruse tried drowning herself in her bathtub, and later placed a radio in the tub for a fatal jolt of electricity, she said.

She then turned to stabbing herself with a knife as a last-ditch effort, she told the court.

Cruse claims days passed before first responders were called to her house on Sept. 8, 2021. When they did, they found her daughters dead and the bloody scene by her. She was taken to a hospital and later arrested.

Cruse has been held in the Estrella Jail in Phoenix. Coleman has since returned to New Jersey. Cruse can't know where he is or how to contact him under Arizona statutes, Gronski said.

She says not a day goes by that murdering her daughters out of desperation doesn't burden her.

"I'm taking full responsibility because there's no need to lie," Cruse said. "My girls aren't here anymore, and that's the most devastating thing I've had to deal with."

Cruse also must pay restitution to anyone who can prove they suffered economic losses due to her crimes, LaBianca said.

LaBianca, while noting the crime's devastation to everyone involved, cited mitigating circumstances, including abuse Cruse suffered and poverty.

"I also want to think that I know you, Miss Cruse, are so much more than the crimes that brought you here in court today," LaBianca said.