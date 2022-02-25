 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Pleasantville teacher gets probation in sex-with-student case

High School, 801 Mill Road, Pleasantville

In an hours-long, heated meeting Wednesday night, the Pleasantville Board of Education chose a new president and vice president, and following discourse some members of the board staged a walkout before the general public comment period was supposed to begin.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

MAYS LANDING — A former Pleasantville High School teacher was sentenced to three years probation for having sexual relations with an 18-year-old student.

Jessica Gaeckle, 33, was ordered by Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. to pay $155 in fines, a $5 monthly supervision fee, forfeit her teaching license, and have no contact with the victim, said Atlantic County Superior Court spokesperson Jill Houck.

Gaeckle was 30 years old when she was arrested Jan. 18, 2019, and charged with two counts of official misconduct and one count of hindering apprehension. 

At the time former Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said Gaeckle engaged in sexual relations with the student on at least two occasions before instructing the student to destroy evidence upon the criminal investigation.

Gaeckle was not working in the classroom at the time charges were filed, Pleasantville Board of Education attorney James Carroll previously said.

