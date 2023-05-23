A pharmaceutical salesman will avoid prison time for his role in a local health care fraud case that cost state health benefits plans nearly $50 million.

Instead of prison, Richard Zappala, whose last known residence was Northfield, will undergo one year of house arrest and a curfew, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler ruled Thursday. Zappala will also be on probation for five years and pay about $4.25 million in restitution, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

In 2017, Zappala pleaded guilty to charges that he defrauded health care plans after joining a scheme to sell unnecessary compounded medications through the recruitment of a South Jersey doctor.

Federal prosecutors say Zappala paid Aaron Jones, of Willingboro, Burlington County, to identify people carrying health insurance plans that would provide hefty kickbacks for prescription compound medications. Those medications would be filled by an out-of-state pharmacy in Louisiana.

Jones, in March 2022, pleaded guilty to helping fuel the plan, which used former Stratford, Camden County, physician Dr. Michael Goldis as a prescriber.

Zappala was brought into the scheme by Steven Monaco, who was convicted in April 2022 of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, health care fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Travel Act.

As a pharmaceutical salesman for a diagnostic laboratory, Monaco made about $350,000 from the scheme, costing public insurance over $4.6 million.