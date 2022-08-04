Ex-Ocean City school teacher sentenced for sexual contact with student

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Ricardo Valle, a former teacher at Ocean City High School who pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a student there, was sentenced to five years in State Prison on July 25.

As part of his plea deal, Valle must surrender his teaching license and cannot participate in any future public service. He also must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law once he's leaves jail, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

Valle was arrested Feb. 27, 2021, while living in Seabrook, Texas. At the time of his arrest, Valle was employed as a teacher with the Clear Creek Independent School District in Houston. He left the Ocean City school district in June 2016.

Valle was investigated by Cape May County authorities for sexually assaulting a student.

He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Originally, he was additionally charged with sexual assault, official misconduct and criminal sexual contact, according to past reports.