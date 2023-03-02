CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 24-year Ocean City police veteran admitted Thursday to having a sexual relationship with a high school student, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

Tyrone Rolls, 51, was a police sergeant with the force before his arrest in April 2021. He pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Rolls, of Marmora in Upper Township, was initially charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim.

The former police officer faces a minimum five-year prison sentence and will be barred from future public employment. He also will have to register as a Megan's Law offender, undergo lifetime parole supervision and have no contact with the victim, the Prosecutor's Office said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 19 before Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury.

The victim, as an adult, informed authorities about their relationship, telling them she and Rolls began sexual activity when she was 15 and an Ocean City High School student.

She told police, according to past reports, that the first sexual contact happened in Rolls' police car while he was on duty a day before starting her sophomore year.

The victim said the sexual relationship, which included intercourse, continued through her senior year of high school, including at his home, according to police records.

“She stated she stayed down on the ground out of fear he would hit her again,” the police report reads. “When he did strike her, he stated, ‘Now you know what it is like to be hit.’”

Rolls was well known in the community, serving as a youth mentor and co-owner of a youth sports training business. According to state pension records, his police salary was $129,364.

He had been recognized by several city organizations for his community work, including the Ocean City High School Alumni Association and the Knights of Columbus. He also has received the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recognition Award and the Lonnie Allgood “Dreams for Kids” Community Hero Award.

Rolls was also given a key to the city by Mayor Jay Gillian.