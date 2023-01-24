 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Ocean City lifeguard indicted on sexual assault charges

Ocean City Beach Patrol
BILL BARLOW, Staff writer

A former Ocean City lifeguard was indicted Tuesday on sexual assault charges.

The charges stem from a Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigation into misconduct allegations against the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

Jonathan C. Howell, 41, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual contact, official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Howell was also employed as a teacher in Pleasantville when he was charged June 2, 2022.

The Prosecutor's Office began investigating the Ocean City Beach Patrol after claims surfaced on social media in April 2021.

More than 160 posts were found on an Instagram account, @ocbp_predators, which solicited stories of sexual harassment involving the Beach Patrol. The names were redacted online, so identities were protected.

The posts prompted Ocean City to hire a private investigator, who then entered into a joint effort with the Prosecutor’s Office, city officials said last year following the hiring.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

