top story

Ex-NFL running back Frank Gore pleads not guilty to charges from domestic incident in Atlantic City

Next hearing for Frank Gore delayed until February

Frank Gore of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

 Sarah Stier/Getty Images North America/TNS

ATLANTIC CITY — Former NFL running back Frank Gore appeared via video in Municipal Court here Monday as he pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident at casino in the resort over the summer.

Gore, 39, who played in the NFL for 17 seasons, was charged in August with simple assault after he allegedly dragged a naked 28-year-old woman down the 59th-floor hallway of the Havana Tower at Tropicana Atlantic City, according to his criminal complaint.

Gore appeared before Municipal Court Judge Billie Moore virtually from the office of his Florida based attorney Adam Swickle.

Swickle declined to comment on the case when contacted by The Press.

Vineland attorney Michael Testa Sr., who informed Moore of the not-guilty plea, spoke on Gore's behalf on Monday.

Testa was not immediately available for comment after Monday's hearing.

Moore moved the proceedings against Gore to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, given that the complainant was not present during Monday's hearing.

Moore said on Monday that she is directing First Assistant Municipal Prosecutor Michelle Funk to reissue the woman an appearance letter. If she doesn't appear on Feb. 27, the case will be dismissed, Moore said.

Testa said that he met with Funk and had asked that the next hearing be a final pre-trial conference.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the casino at 8:11 a.m. July 31 for the reported domestic incident, where they found the woman speaking to security. Gore was mailed a summons after police finished a follow-up investigation.

The woman's relationship with Gore is unclear.

Gore played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-2014.  Over his career, he played for five teams and  rushed for 16,000 yards. After his NFL career, Gore has become a boxer.

