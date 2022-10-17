Ex-NFL running back Frank Gore pleads not guilty to charges from domestic incident in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Former NFL running back Frank Gore appeared via video in Municipal Court here Monday as he pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident at casino in the resort over the summer.
Gore, 39, who played in the NFL for 17 seasons, was charged in August with simple assault after he allegedly dragged a naked 28-year-old woman down the 59th-floor hallway of the Havana Tower at Tropicana Atlantic City, according to his criminal complaint.
Gore appeared before Municipal Court Judge Billie Moore virtually from the office of his Florida based attorney Adam Swickle.
Swickle declined to comment on the case when contacted by The Press.
People are also reading…
Vineland attorney Michael Testa Sr., who informed Moore of the not-guilty plea, spoke on Gore's behalf on Monday.
Testa was not immediately available for comment after Monday's hearing.
Moore moved the proceedings against Gore to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, given that the complainant was not present during Monday's hearing.
Moore said on Monday that she is directing First Assistant Municipal Prosecutor Michelle Funk to reissue the woman an appearance letter. If she doesn't appear on Feb. 27, the case will be dismissed, Moore said.
Testa said that he met with Funk and had asked that the next hearing be a final pre-trial conference.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the casino at 8:11 a.m. July 31 for the reported domestic incident, where they found the woman speaking to security. Gore was mailed a summons after police finished a follow-up investigation.
The woman's relationship with Gore is unclear.
Gore played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-2014. Over his career, he played for five teams and rushed for 16,000 yards. After his NFL career, Gore has become a boxer.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.