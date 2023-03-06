ATLANTIC CITY - A former NFL running back plead guilty to charges stemming from an incident involving a woman at Tropicana Atlantic City last summer.

Frank Gore, who played for a number of teams in the league, pleaded guilty to violating the public health nuisance code on Feb. 27. Gore must pay $2,033 in fines, according to municipal court records.

Gore was charged after police were called to the casino at 8:11 a.m. July 31 for a domestic incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Gore dragged the woman, 28, down the 59th-floor hallway of the Havana Tower at the casino while she was naked.

The woman’s relationship with Gore is unclear.

Gore was represented by Florida-based attorneys Adam Swickle and Vineland-based Michael Testa Sr. Neither immediately returned an emailed request for comment on Monday.

Gore, 39, was initially charged with simple assault following the incident.

As part of his plea, Gore must pay his fine by April 3, records show. He also had a false imprisonment charge dismissed.

Gore initially pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance in October.

Municipal Court Judge Billie Moore delayed the case's proceedings until Feb. 27 after the women did not appear for the hearing. Moore directing First Assistant Municipal Prosecutor Michelle Funk to reissue the woman an appearance letter before having to dismiss the case.

Gore played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-2014. Over his career, he played for five teams and rushed for 16,000 yards. After his NFL career, Gore has become a boxer.