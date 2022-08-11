Ex-NFL player Frank Gore dragged woman by her hair at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY — Former NFL running back Frank Gore allegedly dragged a 28-year-old woman across a casino hallway by her hair while she was naked, according to the criminal complaint.

Gore, 39, was charged with simple assault following the domestic incident at Tropicana Atlantic City last month. He's set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in Atlantic City.

Court documents say Gore "violently drag(ged) her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway" of the resort's Havana Tower.

Police were called to the casino at 8:11 a.m. July 31 for the reported domestic dispute, where they found the 28-year-old Miami woman speaking with hotel security.

Given she showed no signs of injury, Gore was not arrested or charged at the time, police said Tuesday.

Charges were later handed down through a subsequent investigation, and the former NFL star was issued a summons.

Gore, who is the NFL's third all-time leader in rushing yards, retired from football in June following a 16-year career spent mostly with the San Francisco 49ers.

After hitting the free-agent market in 2015, Gore was set to join the Philadelphia Eagles, but he backed out after the team offered him a three-year contract.

Gore's alleged incident isn't the first in Atlantic City for a professional athlete.

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was captured on camera punching his then-fiancée Janay Palmer in an elevator at Revel Casino Hotel in 2014. Revel has since been renamed Ocean Casino Resort.

Both Rice and Palmer were charged following the incident. Rice's charges were dismissed after he completed the pretrial intervention program, but he was never offered another NFL opportunity after the Ravens released him following the incident.

In 2019, former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend Melany Martinez-Angulo at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Charges against Herrera were dropped after the 20-year-old woman declined to testify against him.

Herrera rejoined the Phillies following an 85-game suspension. He stayed with the team, often occupying the center-field lawn, until he was designated for assignment Aug. 2 and eventually released.