CAMDEN — One of three brothers who joined a conspiracy that defrauded state health benefits programs by getting payments from prescription compound medications was sentenced Monday to 37 months in prison.

John Sher, 40, of Margate, must also undergo two years of supervised release, pay $2.77 million in restitution and forfeit $327,987 for his role in deceiving state health benefit carriers to get kickbacks from unnecessarily prescribed compound medications, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Sher, one of three brothers and former Margate firefighters charged in the scheme, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler to conspiracy to commit health care fraud in July 2022.

Sher admitted to joining the scheme, spearheaded by William Hickman, a pharmaceutical salesman from Northfield and former Merck employee, who also pleaded guilty to charges in June 2020.

Through the scam, recruiters and sub-recruiters would deceitfully approach state benefit holders, using them as a way to have the compound medications, which included vitamins and libido creams, earn them money. Those funds, federal prosecutors say, were generated from reimbursements distributed by Central Rexall Drugs, a compound drug pharmacy in Hammond, Louisiana.

The federal government has said the scheme cost New Jersey health care benefits programs and other insurers more than $50 million.

Sher directly received $327,897 from the scheme.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Sher faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from his actions.

Sher's brother Michael, who was brought into the conspiracy by Hickman, pleaded guilty in 2018 to his role in the scheme. He is scheduled for sentencing in October, according to U.S. District Court records.

Another brother, Thomas Sher, fought the charges in a nearly two-week trial last year before Kugler but was found guilty. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 6, court records show.