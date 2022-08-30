Ex-Margate firefighter on trial in health fraud scheme made over $93,000 in commission, brother testifies

CAMDEN — A brother of a former Margate firefighter on trial for his role in a multimillion-dollar state health care fraud scheme told a federal jury Tuesday he initially thought the business of having patients fill out prescriptions for compound medications and profiting from their health insurance was legal but later realized "he was going down the rabbit hole."

Thomas Sher, the brother on trial, sat beside his attorney while his brother Michael told a jury he recruited Thomas into a scheme that authorities said cost the government's health care plan $50 million. Michael Sher, 45, pleaded guilty in 2018 to helping defraud state health insurance plans.

On Tuesday, as part of his plea agreement, he was called by prosecutors to testify against Thomas Sher. Under oath, Michael Sher told jurors that Thomas would help market compound prescription drugs to other people, who would submit the cost to their health insurance plan.

Authorities say the scheme, which transpired between July 2014 and April 2016, used recruiters, subordinates known as “sub-recruiters” and at least two out-of-state pharmacies that conspired to cheat New Jersey health insurance plans.

Thomas Sher is on trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler in federal court in Camden, with the prosecution arguing through testimony and prescription forms that the former Margate firefighter and Northfield resident pushed unnecessary compound supplements and creams onto people with state health plans.

In turn, he'd make money based on the prescriptions filled out by a Margate physician, Dr. John Gaffney. Gaffney would obtain the forms through William Hickman, a local pharmaceutical salesman who has since pleaded guilty for his role. Prosecutors said Central Rexall Drugs, a Hammond, Louisiana-based pharmacy, would fill the prescriptions.

From March to December 2015 alone, Thomas Sher was paid more than $93,000 in commission, his brother testified.

As part of his arrangements, Michael Sher said he would receive 30% of a prescription's cost from Hickman. He would then give half of that money to his brother Thomas, Michael Sher testified.

Michael Sher, also a former Margate firefighter, told the jury he operated as a recruiter, while his brother was a sub-recruiter.

Michael Sher testified he was first approached by Hickman at a private meeting to join him in the venture.

Similar to Monday, several prescription recipients testified for the prosecution Tuesday, telling the jury Thomas Sher touted the meds as beneficial to their health, including being advantageous to weight loss.

Michael Sher also told the jurors about Gaffney's role. Gaffney has already pleaded guilty to charges in the case and testified early as part of his plea agreement.

Sher said he and Hickman discussed taking care of Gaffney for his growing role in issuing prescriptions. Hickman felt Gaffney needed to be "taken care of" for his help in fueling the scheme, Michael Sher said.

Initially, a gifted wine bottle was suggested, but Hickman insisted the doctor be given more, directing Michael Sher to "slip" him about $10,000 during a December 2015 dinner party, Michael Sher testified.

Michael Sher never told Thomas Sher about Gaffney's payment.

Gaffney told the jury Monday that he authorized about 220 prescriptions that were often provided to him by Hickman and Matthew Tedesco, who, like Hickman, has pleaded guilty to helping lead the scheme.

Joseph Grimes, Thomas Sher's attorney, contests his client joined the operation intending to conduct legitimate business.

During opening arguments last Wednesday, Grimes told the jury he intends to show that Thomas Sher only offered metabolic supplements and other specialty prescriptions that he knew of from his fitness ventures, as a means of improving people's health.

The trial resumes Wednesday in federal court.