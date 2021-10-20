 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Lacey Township volunteer EMT pleads guilty to theft
0 comments
top story

Ex-Lacey Township volunteer EMT pleads guilty to theft

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel court icon

Watch authorities in Texas save a stranded kitten from a Texas highway.

A Lacey Township emergency medical technician pleaded guilty to theft Tuesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Wednesday.

Matthew Bender, 33, will be sentenced Dec. 7. The state will seek a term of probation, along with full restitution, forfeiture of his lifetime membership with the Lanoka Harbor Emergency Medical Service, resignation from his position with the Lacey Township Police Department and a forfeiture of any current or future public office or employment in the state.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bender, a volunteer with LHEMS and a dispatcher with township police, was responsible for maintaining the EMS' website. He also had access to the EMS' PayPal account, Billhimer said in a news release.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, LHEMS received multiple donations from private citizens and was awarded money from various grant applications. The grant money was disbursed to the PayPal account managed by Bender, and approximately $4,700 was transferred from the EMS account to Bender's personal account, Billhimer said.

The investigation exposed numerous purchases by Bender from various restaurants, pharmacies and auto stores, none of which was for the benefit of the EMS, Billhimer said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
+1 
Matthew Bender

Bender

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News