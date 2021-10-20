Ex-Lacey Township volunteer EMT pleads guilty to theft

A Lacey Township emergency medical technician pleaded guilty to theft Tuesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Wednesday.
Matthew Bender, 33, will be sentenced Dec. 7. The state will seek a term of probation, along with full restitution, forfeiture of his lifetime membership with the Lanoka Harbor Emergency Medical Service, resignation from his position with the Lacey Township Police Department and a forfeiture of any current or future public office or employment in the state.
Bender, a volunteer with LHEMS and a dispatcher with township police, was responsible for maintaining the EMS' website. He also had access to the EMS' PayPal account, Billhimer said in a news release.
Between April 2020 and March 2021, LHEMS received multiple donations from private citizens and was awarded money from various grant applications. The grant money was disbursed to the PayPal account managed by Bender, and approximately $4,700 was transferred from the EMS account to Bender's personal account, Billhimer said.
The investigation exposed numerous purchases by Bender from various restaurants, pharmacies and auto stores, none of which was for the benefit of the EMS, Billhimer said.
