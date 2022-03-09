Ex-Hamilton Township teacher arrested again, faces more charges

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Shafayeth Syed, who was fired from William Davies Middle School last month following a prior arrest, was arrested again — this time in Delaware — township police said Wednesday.

Police said Syed, 27, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, and charged with second-degree causing false public alarm, third-degree terroristic threats, fourth-degree cyber harassment and fourth-degree contempt of court, following an investigation into harassing and threatening social media posts toward a township school and its staff, police said.

The new social media posts violated the conditions of Syed's release from Atlantic County jail last month, when he was arrested following a similar investigation in which he was charged with causing a false public alarm and subsequently fired by the school district.

Syed was located in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was taken into custody by Delaware State Police. He is lodged at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington on $3,000 cash bail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, police said.

The former eighth-grade science teacher at William Davies Middle School said before his Feb. 18 arrest he had called on his followers and students to mass report a social media page where videos of Davies students going to the bathroom were being posted, while he also reported the incident to school administrators.

But, he also posted on the bathroom video the comment “you gonna die.” Syed said the comment was directed at the page, not any individual, since he didn’t know who was behind the page.

Syed was fired by the school district Feb. 22.

Syed, who also raps under the name Sha Vlimpse (Man of Science) on YouTube, said last month he believes he is the target of discrimination because of his race, and that the middle school isn’t taking accountability for not properly addressing a cyberbullying situation.

District Superintendent Jeffrey Zito said last month the district denies accounts that Syed’s termination was discriminatory.

“We are disappointed that Mr. Syed has tried to publicize and profit off his own poor decisions and has now chosen to allegedly post threating statements toward our school,” Zito said last month.

