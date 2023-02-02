A former Galloway Township man on Thursday admitted to plotting a teenager's murder to stop them from testifying in a separate case involving him receiving sexually explicit content from the minor.

John Michael Musbach, 31, of Haddonfield, Camden County, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to one count of knowingly and intentionally using and causing another to use a facility of interstate and foreign commerce, the internet, with the intent that a murder be committed, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a news release.

Musbach faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of more than $250,000.

Sentencing is set for June 13.

Prosecutors said an informant shared with detectives messages Musbach posted on a dark net website, orchestrating the murder of a 14-year-old from New York he victimized for sexually explicit photographs.

Musbach's murder plan was brought to investigators in 2019, when they received messages between him and a murder-for-hire website. Musbach offered to pay 40 bitcoin, or about $20,000 at the time, for the hit, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Musbach pleaded guilty Oct. 11, 2017, to endangering the welfare of a child by sexual contact. He received a two-year suspended sentence from a New Jersey Superior Court judge, who also ordered he be placed under lifetime parole supervision, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The New York teenager, who was 13 during their interactions with Musbach, was sending and receiving explicit photos with Musbach over the summer of 2015, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

The teenager's parents discovered the exchanges and filed a report with local police, who contacted the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office after learning Musbach was living in Galloway.

Musbach was told by police not to contact the victim while he was being investigated. He was later arrested on child pornography charges by the Prosecutor's Office on March 31, 2016, at his Galloway home.

After officers retrieved Musbach’s cellphone and business computer, he admitted having sent sexually explicit images and videos of himself to the victim, and having in turn requested and received sexually explicit images and videos, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Musbach sought a refund when the murder-for-hire website's administrator asked for an additional $5,000 to ensure the teenager's death. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the administrator responded by telling Musbach the website was a scam, and that the transaction details could be shared with police.

Agents confirmed Musbach's identity by attaching him to a screen name he used on the dark net and the bitcoin transaction with his bank account, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.